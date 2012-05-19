11 Awesome Insights From Wall Street's Sharpest Minds

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Investors had a lot to digest this week. There were downgrades in Europe. There were offerings from Silicon Valley. And there were stunning revelations from one of the world’s most revered banks.In the end, markets headed lower for another week, with the S&P shedding some 4 per cent.



This week, analysts offered some progressive ideas regarding equity valuations, the crisis in Europe, leading Chinese indicators, and the gold trade.

