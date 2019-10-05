WeWork drama continues, Hedge fund fees, AI on Wall Street

Hi everyone,

I’ll take a break from WeWork this week (although we do have a lot of good stories out this week including this bombshell) to focus on a new and growing area for us – the future of wealth management.

Today, we published a big scoop that Bank of America’s massive wealth arm, Merrill Lynch, has hiked trainee financial advisers’ starting salaries by $US10,000. In an interview with Merrill president Andy Sieg, he told BI wealth reporter Rebecca Ungarino that the firm plans to hire more than 1,500 financial adviser trainees this year, while scaling back on experienced hires.

Why is this such a big deal?

The firm is aiming to stay competitive as the war for financial adviser talent ratchets up in a tight US labour market – and around a third of advisers across the industry are expected to retire in the next decade.

Wells Fargo’s adviser arm also told us it’s launched a new pitch to draw new talent.

It’s been tough for the wealth industry to convince new college grads to join their ranks. Young people working in wealth tell Business Insider that the allure of lucrative fields like tech, the daunting challenge of drumming up business as a newbie, and lingering unease with the industry for those who came of age during the financial crisis help explain why the jobs may have seemed less appealing.

Yet the future of the industry to find the next generation of top advisors is crucial. The average adviser’s age is around 52, according to Cerulli Associates data, and many are seen retiring over the next decade. Only around 9% are under 35.

Separately, we’ve also been writing a lot about the race to zero-fee commissions among the online brokers in the last few days.Interactive Brokers, Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade, and E-Trade all moved to eliminate fees for US-listed trades in late September and early October, in turn wiping out huge chunks of the companies’ market caps.

There are a number of important factors influencing the choice to dump fees, Rebecca reports. Legacy brokers and big banks alike are rushing to compete with digital entrants for younger users. Meanwhile, US interest rates are falling at a faster clip than analysts had earlier expected.

But while the e-brokers’ stock prices are feeling pain, Brett Redfearn, the SEC’s trading and markets head, praised their decision to slash fees during an investor conference in Washington this week.

“It is always good to see competition bringing down prices for investors,” Redfearn said.

Stay tuned for more from BI as we continue to follow this trend and let us know what else we should be watching in the wealth space.

Thanks for reading,

Olivia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.