Which One Of These Wall Street Wives Is Not Like The Others?

Photo: Diane Passage

Two days ago, the first image of the budding reality TV show Wall Street Wives surfaced.There was a man sitting in the wives’ midst, but we weren’t sure of his identity. Now, Mogulite is reporting that the man, named Ron, will join the cast of Wall Street Wives as a Wall Street husband, though he doesn’t care if the label of wife is applied to him. [via Dealbreaker]



Ron owns his own business, and is married to a male Wall Street executive. He joined the cast through a personal friend that knew Devon Fleming, the show’s creator, according to Mogulite.

Ron’s the second name to surface in a recently string of highly publicized castings for the reality show—last week, Kenneth Starr’s wife and former exotic dancer, Diane Passage, joined the show.

Although Ron’s casting may give the show an even more controversial edge, Fleming told Mogulite that she wants to focus on the already heated issues surrounding Wall Street, with the recent financial crisis and the proliferation of the Occupy Wall Street movement.

Whatever happens, we can’t wait until this show gets picked up by a network and the hair-pulling ensues. Though Ron looks like he’ll be able to escape that type of drama.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.