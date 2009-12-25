Our Christmas Gifts For The Biggest Names On Wall Street

Can there be anything that John Paulson needs but doesn't have? Certainly nothing that money can buy.

So we think the only appropriate gift for Paulson is something money cannot buy. No. Not love. He's got his family for that.

We're talking about relief from scrutiny by Capitol Hill lawmakers who still think there is something wrong with the way he profited from the collapse of the housing bubble. Actually…wait…that is something money can buy. Make a bunch of political contributions in John Paulson's name.