Check Out These Gorgeous Antique Photos Of Wall Street And The NYSE

Lisa Du
NYSE Trader

Photo: Library of Congress

Many Americans enjoy gathering and tracing family history during the Thanksgiving holidays.At Clusterstock, we decided to trace the history of the financial district in New York City, to see how the buildings have changed over time, and also to observe how the life of the financial professional may have evolved since the beginning of the 20th century.

(Did you know people used to trade on the curb of Broad Street before they moved into buildings?)

So with photos we found dating back to 1900, Wall Street has certainly had an eye-opening journey through history.

Here's what the financial district looked like in 1900, it's the corner of Broad St. and Wall St.

The curb market was the precursor to the American Stock Exchange. Before 1921, traders did business at a curbside market on Broad St. This is a photo from 1905.

The Broad Exchange Building was built in 1900 for financial firms like Paine Webber. This photo depicts traders and merchants outside the building in 1906.

A shot of the New York Stock Exchange building in 1906, from the view of the George Washington statue at Federal Hall on Wall Street.

In its early days, there was a lot of effort made to prevent the public from seeing the inside of the NYSE, but...

This photo, taken in 1907, was from a secret camera hidden insider a shirt sleeve.

The often-forgotten Consolidated Stock Exchange, which was the primary exchange for mining and oil stock. The building opened in 1875, this photo is from 1920.

This photo shows the board room of the NYSE in 1920.

A 1921 shot of the NYSE building, the George Washington statue at Federal Hall and the financial district.

Workers using the new quotation system at a room inside the NYSE, from 1928.

A man operating the telephone at the NYSE, in 1928.

A collage of images from a bird's eye view of the trading floor at the NYSE in 1933.

Another collage of images of the trading floor, from 1955.

This iconic image of a broker on the floor of the NYSE in 1963 depicts what life as a trader was like before advanced technology.

Want to see how much the NYSE has changed in the present day?

Check out big, beautiful photos of the inside of the New York Stock Exchange >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.