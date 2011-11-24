Check Out These Gorgeous Antique Photos Of Wall Street And The NYSE

Photo: Library of Congress

Many Americans enjoy gathering and tracing family history during the Thanksgiving holidays.At Clusterstock, we decided to trace the history of the financial district in New York City, to see how the buildings have changed over time, and also to observe how the life of the financial professional may have evolved since the beginning of the 20th century.



(Did you know people used to trade on the curb of Broad Street before they moved into buildings?)

So with photos we found dating back to 1900, Wall Street has certainly had an eye-opening journey through history.

