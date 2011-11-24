Check Out These Gorgeous Antique Photos Of Wall Street And The NYSE

Photo: Library of Congress
Many Americans enjoy gathering and tracing family history during the Thanksgiving holidays.At Clusterstock, we decided to trace the history of the financial district in New York City, to see how the buildings have changed over time, and also to observe how the life of the financial professional may have evolved since the beginning of the 20th century.
(Did you know people used to trade on the curb of Broad Street before they moved into buildings?)
So with photos we found dating back to 1900, Wall Street has certainly had an eye-opening journey through history.
The curb market was the precursor to the American Stock Exchange. Before 1921, traders did business at a curbside market on Broad St. This is a photo from 1905.
The Broad Exchange Building was built in 1900 for financial firms like Paine Webber. This photo depicts traders and merchants outside the building in 1906.
A shot of the New York Stock Exchange building in 1906, from the view of the George Washington statue at Federal Hall on Wall Street.
In its early days, there was a lot of effort made to prevent the public from seeing the inside of the NYSE, but...
The often-forgotten Consolidated Stock Exchange, which was the primary exchange for mining and oil stock. The building opened in 1875, this photo is from 1920.
A 1921 shot of the NYSE building, the George Washington statue at Federal Hall and the financial district.
This iconic image of a broker on the floor of the NYSE in 1963 depicts what life as a trader was like before advanced technology.
