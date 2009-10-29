Wall Street Heads Into The Abyss

Vince Veneziani
finvizcharts

Today looks to be another choppy day for The Street as indices head lower and nearly every sector, with the exception of tech, is down.

The Dow is currently down a tenth of a per cent, with the NASDAQ down almost one per cent and the S&P down a little over half a per cent.

Banks have taken a huge hit in addition to insurance companies. Goldman (GS), Wells Fargo (WFC), JPMorgan (JPM) – they’re all down.

The only green we’re seeing is a lingering from yesterday in the form of Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.