Wall Street Heads Into The Abyss

Today looks to be another choppy day for The Street as indices head lower and nearly every sector, with the exception of tech, is down.



The Dow is currently down a tenth of a per cent, with the NASDAQ down almost one per cent and the S&P down a little over half a per cent.

Banks have taken a huge hit in addition to insurance companies. Goldman (GS), Wells Fargo (WFC), JPMorgan (JPM) – they’re all down.

The only green we’re seeing is a lingering from yesterday in the form of Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.