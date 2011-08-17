Wall Street Has the Jitters

After yesterday’s spectacular gains, jitters reappeared on Wall Street today as investors tried to adjust to worries in Europe and mixed economic reports.

Today was a relatively mild day by recent standards with the Dow Jones Industrials staying within a relatively placid range of less than 200 points.



Big news came from Europe where GDP in the Eurozone hovered near the flat line and German Chancellor Merkel and French President Sarkozy said no to a Eurobond proposal, called for a financial transaction tax of some undetermined size and scope and called for balanced budget amendments and a proposal for a common European economic government of some sort.

Markets weren’t impressed as growth continued to slow and the efforts to “contain the contagion” were less than impressive.

Closer to home, ratings agency Fitch said that the U.S. was still a “AAA” country with a stable outlook, but warned Congress to get its act together regarding the budget deficit or face possible future problems down the road.

Industrial production came in at a better than expected +0.9% versus +0.4% previously, while housing starts dropped -1.5% from 613,000 to 604,000 as the all important housing sector continues to struggle under the weight of high unemployment and poor consumer sentiment.

In an important earnings report, Dell Computer reported strong profits but forecast softening future revenues which led to a shellacking of its stock in the after hours session.

Global Market Summary:

Dow Jones Industrials (DIA): -77; -0.7%

S&P 500 (SPY): -11.7; -0.97%

NASDAQ (QQQ) -31.8; -1.2%

Russell 2000 (IWM): -13.9; -1.9%

Tomorrow’s Action:

Tomorrow is a relatively quiet day on the economic report front with Producer Price and Consumer Price reports on the docket.

Volatility will likely continue as the world struggles on the precipice of potential recession.

John



