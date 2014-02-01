A Wall Street Guide To NYC Steakhouses

This weekend, out-of-towners will pour into New York City for the Super Bowl, and they’ll all be looking to eat a celebratory meal.
Or a meal that will make them feel better after a crushing loss.
Whatever the situation, this is New York, and that meal should be steak.
Moreover, if you ask any Wall Streeter, they’ll likely suggest the steakhouses on this list.
Here’s why: New York City has an amazing tradition of steak and chophouses — some steakhouses on this list, like Keen’s, Delmonico’s, and Old Homestead, date back to the 1800s.
Wall Street is even older than that, and with its client dinners and big money celebrations, is steeped in NYC steak culture. Bankers take lunch meetings at Bobby Van’s, and Del Frisco’s is basically a big banker hang out spot managed by former bond trader, Scott Gould.
That’s why Business Insider polled its Wall Street readers to get their official take on the best steak in town and compiled the results in this handy list. Study it, you’ll need it.
Oh, and as a sidenote, shouts to Minetta Tavern — not a steakhouse, but they serve an amazing steak.
Multiple locations
Rating average: 2.45 out of 4
Cost of an average meal: $US72
'Let's just say that it's (the food) good. But only JUST good.
'I treated myself to the pomegranate glazed duck, which was pretty tasty. A few others at the table were indulging in the yummy looking filet mignon. But the question lingered through the night. Is it really WORTH it?
'The answer depends upon how much of your opinion of a restaurant depends on the fact that you feel trendy eating there.
If, like me, you could care less if you were eating in a hole in the wall, or a palace as long as the food was good, the answer is no, it's not worth it.' -- Yelp reviewer
381 Park Ave.
Rating average: 2.55 out of 4
Cost of an average meal: $US70
'As for the food, we had the tableside-made caesar salad and a regular farmer's market greens salad, both were excellent. I had the petit filet mignon on the bone, and my friend had a larger cut (can't remember which one).
'The steaks came nice and hot, and were both covered in a pastrami-like coating of peppercorns. It added wonderful flavour to the steak. I'd never had a filet mignon on the bone, and it was tender and delicious. For sides we shared a baked potato and grilled asparagus, which was nicely done.
'We each had a glass of wine with dinner, and then shared the bananas foster sundae. I can honestly say that I was full - but not overly so - and the food was paced nicely.' -- Yelp reviewer
28 E. 63rd St.
Rating average: 2.57 out of 4
Cost of an average meal: $US75
'Went here for a nice business dinner. It was a very nIce place. As with most steak house restaurants, it was pretty expensive and the portions are larger than anyone should eat.
'I had two of the specials, a black bean soup and the Veal Milanese which was good but was pretty much a very expensive Veal Parmesan.
'Had a very nice time. Service was very good.' -- Yelp reviewer
111 E. 22nd St.
Rating average: 2.68 out of 4
Cost of an average meal: $US75
'I liked my experience here, but the porterhouse was just not that good when it should have been the best part.
'The complimentary chicken liver pate was amazing. The popovers were good. The bacon was lacking. Not as thick and juicy as steakhouse bacon should be. The tuna tartare was delicious! Definitely recommended.
'The sides and desserts were nothing to write home about, and we tried pretty much all of them among the 7 of us. And at $US150 per person with wine, the steak was just not good enough.' -- Yelp reviewer
57 W. 58th St.
Rating average: 2.74 out of 4
Cost of an average meal: $US76
'Stopped by for lunch while on business in the city. Great place to go with an expense account. Great for business meetings.
'Very classy interior with a presentation that could make McDonald's look like cuisine.
'The food is excellent too. I had the open faced filet with onion rings and haricots. Nice mix and the perfect amount of food. My filet was slightly overcooked but the meat was very tasty.' -- Yelp reviewer
56 9th Ave.
Rating average: 2.74 out of 4
Cost of an average meal: $US76
'Ok the service wasn't very attentive, but I have to admit the prime rib was among the best I've ever tasted and the portion size was HUGE!
'The sides were just OK, and the Caesar Salad with garlic bread were pretty good.
'Overall a very good steakhouse considering they've been around for like 150 yrs. I might be back to try the Kobe beef burger next time.' -- Yelp reviewer
72 W. 36th St.
Rating average: 2.78 out of 4
Cost of an average meal: $US72
'One of the top steaks I've ever had. Cooked to perfection and simply enormous. Shrimp cocktail was large and tasty too.
'Service was extremely efficient... unfortunately to the point where I felt almost a touch rushed. That's really the only reason I'll ding them a star. But really this is a great place.' -- Yelp reviewer
210 E. 46th St.
Rating average: 2.8 out of 4
Cost of an average meal: $US79
'Great food, but the menu wasn't really anything I haven't seen before from other steakhouses. Their wine list is impressive, and our server was very knowledgable and friendly. Lots of suits...
'I might return for a business dinner but not to socialize. As far as steakhouses go, nothing really sets it apart, but I did enjoy my meal and no complaints about the service.' -- Yelp reviewer
Various Locations
Rating average: 2.85 out of 4
Cost of an average meal: $US74
'I had the caesar salad, filet mignon, and the cheesecake - a pretty serious dinner. It was all around good, not great. For some reason the salad didn't stand out, and I didn't even feel it was worth finishing. The filet mignon was very good - my medium-rare was actually medium-rare (unlike Delmonico's who plopped a very medium filet mignon in front of me the week before). Cheesecake was fantastic, though it's hard to find a cheesecake I don't like...
'The one (big) gripe I did have was with the service. We went through three courses in an hour-fifteen, hour and a half tops. I think I've spent more time eating a meal at Bareburger than here.' -- Yelp reviewer
13 E. 12th St.
Rating average: 3.04 out of 4
Cost of an average meal: $US77
'Goose fat potatoes and the creamed spinach we love but the steak was not up to par with Peter Luger's in my opinion.
'The place was dark but romantic in a way. Pricey though and the service was unmemorable!' -- Yelp reviewer
1221 Avenue of the Americas
Rating average: 3.16 out of 4
Cost of an average meal: $US78
'Perfectly cooked meat, amazing sides, wine, and great service... How can you go wrong?
'The only reason why this place is getting a 4 and NOT a 5 is: 1) The price (there are steak houses with comparable taste and a little more bang for your buck). 2) The atmosphere... Very old school, but on the brink of trying to hard.' -- Yelp reviewer
178 Broadway, Brooklyn
Rating average: 3.42 out of 4
Cost of an average meal: $US79
Peter Luger is legendary, that's all there is to it. Everyone talks about how wonderful it is, but we thought there might be some secret contender waiting to dethrone it -- but no.
'Since our readers seem to love Peter Luger so much, we thought we'd check it out for ourselves.
'It's hard to argue with their enormous, thick cuts of bacon (that used to be an insider, off the menu treat until Wall Streeters asked that it be put on the menu). It's even harder to argue with their Steak for Two, a massive Porterhouse steak made of filet mignon and New York strip.
'It melts in your mouth. If you have room for desert, try the cheesecake or on of their well-known sundaes.
'But again, that's if you have room.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.