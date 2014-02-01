A Wall Street Guide To NYC Steakhouses

Instagram esquarehospitality BLT Prime chef Jonathan Maillo

This weekend, out-of-towners will pour into New York City for the Super Bowl, and they’ll all be looking to eat a celebratory meal.

Or a meal that will make them feel better after a crushing loss.

Whatever the situation, this is New York, and that meal should be steak.

Moreover, if you ask any Wall Streeter, they’ll likely suggest the steakhouses on this list.

Here’s why: New York City has an amazing tradition of steak and chophouses — some steakhouses on this list, like Keen’s, Delmonico’s, and Old Homestead, date back to the 1800s.

Wall Street is even older than that, and with its client dinners and big money celebrations, is steeped in NYC steak culture. Bankers take lunch meetings at Bobby Van’s, and Del Frisco’s is basically a big banker hang out spot managed by former bond trader, Scott Gould.

That’s why Business Insider polled its Wall Street readers to get their official take on the best steak in town and compiled the results in this handy list. Study it, you’ll need it.

Oh, and as a sidenote, shouts to Minetta Tavern — not a steakhouse, but they serve an amazing steak.

