GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Hedge fund managers in London are planning the biggest party ever for 80,000 of their closest, most “elite” friends on Sept 15 next year. Tickets will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is furious about rumours his wife cheated on him with a banker for five years. Mugabe is apparently “ready to go to war” over the incident.



rumours of layoffs at Credit Suisse’s fixed income unit surface and Macquarie cut about 10 per cent of its staff.

The SEC is on the brink of banning brokers from allowing clients make unsupervised trades on stock exchanges.

A Goldman Sachs analyst who had never run/rode/swum in a triathalon bet his co-workers he could finish the gruelling event in under 16 hours without any training. He finished with 30 minutes to spare and in doing so earned thousands of dollars for a breast cancer charity.

The UN is the latest New York landmark to declare it’s been hit by bed bugs, a problem for the organisation since last year. Add that to the list that now includes the Metropolitan Opera House, the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, Carnegie Hall and the Empire State Building.

A former RBS and ING employee quit his job as a stockbroker to make waffles instead. He detested the way people were married to their job.

Apparently Gossip Girl siren and New York local Blake Lively has broken up with her boyfriend. That will be good news for all those Wall Streeters living in the West Village.

