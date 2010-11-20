GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Apparently Peter Kraus lost his job at Merril Lynch after only three months because he was “too fabulous.”



A man dressed like Bernie Madoff has been robbing banks in Greenwich Village.

Sources say FrontPoint is shutting down their healthcare fund after allegations that one of its managers was insider trading with a doctor.

Hedge funder David Harding gave the biggest ever gift to the Cambridge Department of Physics. Lining up future recruits much?

Are the people who’ve applied to intern at Goldman Sachs next year not good enough or something?

Lloyd Blankfein might not have been Mr. Handsome back in the day, but apparently he had other things going for him that made traders swoon.

Meredith Whitney is starting her own credit ratings agency. She aims to go head to head with Moodys and S&P.

The SEC will meet later today to vote on whether hedge funds and private equity funds with more than $150 million AUM will have to register with the agency.

Henry Hu, the law prof recruited by the SEC to head up the new unit responsible for spotting threats to financial markets, will leave the agency by January. He wants to get back to research.

Financiers had their guess at why Citi is struggling in the M&A department, and the best suggested reason is that “You can be the nicest girl in school, but if you get yourself a bad reputation, it can be really tough for you to land a good boyfriend.”

Off-Wall Street Bonuses

Up to 35 miners are missing after a coal mine explosion in New Zealand.

Heath Ledger’s old Soho loft has been converted into a $5 million condo. The refitted building is selling apartments for between $3.9 to $20 million.

Sidebar: Does anyone else think that Amanda Drury’s hair looks uber-80s today?

