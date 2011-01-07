GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz In 60 Seconds

Apple is said to have approached Blackstone CFO Laurence Tosi about taking on the same role at the tech giant. Apparently Tosi said no.



Former Galleon traders may plead guilty to charges of insider trading before they go to trial.

Don Brownstein, founder of $2 billion Structured Portfolio Management, is the best performing hedge fund manager in 2010.

Deutsche Bank created two new roles to meet demand in Asia. Eleonore Dachicourt is the new head of hedge fund sales in Asia. Tony Tang is the new managing director and head of North Asia client solutions.

Accordia Golf of Japan, which owns 131 golf courses, said on Thursday that Goldman, its largest shareholder, would sell its 44.7 per cent stake in the company in a secondary offering.

Two of billionare Carlos Slim’s companies – one a property and one a mining company – began trading today on the Mexican stock exchange.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and the biggest U.S. banks face billions of dollars in legal costs related to their role in the financial crisis, threatening their profits and the stock price gains they made in 2010, analysts said.

Overall fees for JPMorgan’s investment banking services worldwide — from advising on mergers to underwriting offerings — totaled $84 billion in 2010, an increase of 9% from the previous year.

Robert Pattinson is going to be playing a currency trader who bets against the Yen and becomes an assassination target in his next film.

Allen Stanford’s trial date is set to be delayed because a psychiatrist has testified he has “major depressive disorder” and is addicted to an anti-anxiety drug.

Apparently the entire dining room at Central Park South restauran Marea went silent on Tuesday night when Lady Gaga walked in with a friend to have dinner.

Incidentally, the new co-anchor of the evening business show on CNN International, Felicia Taylor, was also there with banker and former Salomon CEO John Gutfreund and his wife Susan.

