GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Warren Buffett says he won’t be appointing a successor at least until he can’t dance anymore.



Another Carl Icahn disciple is leaving to start their own hedge fund. Rupal Doshi’s firm will specialize in long/short, and is the second high-level departure in three weeks.

A drunk-driving PE manager smashed his Porsche into the second story of a home in Connecticut.

Polygon hedge fund’s two main funds are having a stellar year, both up about 25%. A good effort for a firm that was almost destroyed in the wake of the Lehman collapse.

Raj Basra, Roy Swain and Peter Bickley – two former directors and a chief strategist at Deutsche Bank – have launched an investment manager called Tacit Investment Management.

Brooklynites Pauline Wiltshire – an ex-stripper and med student- and her doctor boyfriend, Michael Gabriel,sold over 11,000 Adderall pills on the internet in an illegal drug-prescription scheme. Via DailyIntel.

There’s been some executive reshuffling at Brompton Asset Management after the head of private clients left the firm.

Haakon Olafsson, the former head of trading for European power and natural gas at Credit Suisse will do the same thing for a joint venture run by EDF Trading and Credit Agricole SA.

The former Chief Risk Officer of Germany’s Bayerische Landesbank has been arrested for allegedly accepting a $50 million kickback in the sale of the bank’s stake in the Formula One holding company.

In an effort to find out why people are so angry about Lloyds’ customer service efforts, the British bank is sending it’s executives to work in the branches for two weeks.

Non Wall Street Bonus

Eva Longoria is already rebounding after her break-up from Tony Parker – with Penelope Cruz’s younger brother, Eduardo.

