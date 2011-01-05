GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Morgan Stanley appointed Jim Rosenthal as their new COO. He’s replacing Thomas Nides.Jefferies hired Citi veteran Michael Tedesco for its i-bank to help revive U.S. M&A and lead global tech M&A deals. He’ll be based in Silicon Valley.



Niall Ferguson took his new lady skiing in Switzerland over the holidays, but she wasn’t very good.

Props to this former hedge funder and trader who started a distillery after his finance career (at Sailfish) blew up.

Former BofA chief Ken Lewis has an impersonator.

A woman says she was fired by JP Morgan because she refused to stop blogging, and they gave her an ultimatum between banking and writing. She’s suing.

Alleged inside traders James Fleishman, Walter Shimoon and Mark Anthony Longoria were released on bail today.

Check out this hilarious photoshop of new business partners Mark Zuckerberg and Lloyd Blankfein.

Indian police are investigating Citi execs including Vikram Pandit, in connection to last week’s fraud case.

A British conman who claimed to be a banker, a wealthy hospital consultant, and a barrister says his various covers helped him seduce 2,500 women.

DST – the longtime Russian investor in Facebook – hired a number of executives from Goldman Sachs – Facebook’s newest investor – in the last two years.

Tara Reid is dating a Danish businessman called Michael Lillelund. She has a thing for European financial types – she was engaged to a German internet entrepreneur and billionaire last year.

