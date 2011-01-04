GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz In 60 Seconds

Graham Clempson and Emma Forbes.

Photo: Daily Mail

Greenlight Capital returned 12.5% YTD and 4.3% for December.Third Point’s funds’ returned between 30-40% YTD. Third Point Partners hit 41.7% returns. The best performing fund in December was Third Point Ultra, with 9% return.



Billionaire hedge fund manager Donald Sussman was Maine’s biggest individual political donor in 2010. He donated $1.3 million to causes championed by Maine Democrats in 2010.

Brian Moynihan is getting regular updates from his Wilileaks SWAT team about BofA‘s liability is certain documents are released this month. A team of 15-20 are leading an effort to prepare for the drop.

Dutch banker Baron Thierry van Zuylen died at 78 on the weekend. He was a Harvard grad who was a celebrated horse racing fan in France.

Former Deutsche Banker and now European managing partner at private equity giant MidOcean Partners, Graham Clempson, was frolicked on the beach in Barbados with his TV presenter wife Emma Forbes.

Goldman Sachs invested $450 million in Facebook. They’re also creating a special vehicle for their high-net worth clients to invest.

Billionaire John Paulson‘s gold fund and short on European financials paid off big time this year. He’s set to take home around $1.2 billion.

British mining giant Petropavlovsk (formerly Peter Hambro Mining) just appointed the first female ever to its executive board. Alya Samokhvalova joined the gold miner in 2002.

One hipster details how Brooklyn organic-food-skinny-jeans-communal-living “trends” are actually just their preparation for huge financial, end of days, market crash.

In addition to pseudo-analyst Ashton Kutcher, other guests at the lavish New Year’s Eve party hosted by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich at his $90 million estate in St. Barts, were other billionaire businessmen Peter Brant and Ron Perelman.

