GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: AP

The SEC charged Merrill Lunch prop traders with securities fraud. The firm settled and has to pay $10 million.Lloyd Blankfein and James Gorman are in New York while their cohort – Jamie Dimon, Vikram Pandit, Brian Moynihan – party in Davos. Goldman sent COO Gary Cohn and Morgan Stanley sent Chairman John Mack.



BlackRock’s Q4 profits more than doubled from a year ago.

Hedge fund manager Robert Burton, the CEO of Burton Capital Management, is demanding he be repaid $3 million he donated to UConn’s football team because he wasn’t consulted when the school hired a new football coach.

Adam Dobrzanski, a landscaper for hedge fund manager Donald Sussman who was arrested and charged for the brutal murder of his daughter, will resume trial proceedings after undergoing months of pysch testing.

Bear Stearns mortgage execs who now head up desks at Goldman, BofA, and Ally Financial have been accused of defrauding investors of millions through shoddy mortgage securities they engineered and sold when they were at Bear Stearns.

CFA candidates get their results today.

Non-Wall Street Bonus

The Academy Award nominations were announced today. The Kings Speech led the Oscar charge with 12 nominations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.