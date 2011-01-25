GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global is raising $1.25 billion for its sixth private-equity fund. $80 million has already been used to enlarge the firm’s stake in Facebook.



John Paulson made $1 billion on Citi.

Steve Cohen made ~$7 million on GXDX.

FrontPoint will split from Morgan Stanley in March. Steve Eisman will reportedly leave the firm by year-end.

Morgan Stanley uses the “CiscoFatty” story to teach its new hires how *not* to use Twitter.

Moore Capital’s legendary risk officer, Barry Schachter, is now at Woodbine Capital.

Deutsche Bank spin-off Roc Capital Management just sold a minority stake to Vanisha Mittal Bhatia, the only daughter of the world’s fifth-richest man.

Barclays CEO Robert Diamond is going to overhaul the way senior bankers at the bank are paid “as part of a wider business review.”

The Morgan Stanley banker implicated in the Galleon insider trading probe has been identified as Kamal Ahmed. He’s a VP in the bank’s tech practice.

BofA’s Private Wealth management arm sponsored the Winter Antique’s Show on Saturday night. Sallie Krawcheck was greeting people at the door for two hours.

J.C. Penney has named Bill Ackman of Pershing Square and Steven Roth of the Vornado Realty Trust to its board.

Off Wall Street: A suicide bomb in Moscow’s main airport has killed 35 and injured more than 100. The terrorists reponsible for the bombing are yet to be identified.

