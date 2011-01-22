GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Steve Cohen is going to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, via Dealbreaker.



Bank of America posted a $1.2 billion loss in the Q4; they lost $2.23 billion over the entire year.

Goldmanites found out their bonuses yesterday and they’re already complaining.

David Einhorn slammed Bernanke in his latest investor letter, and also announced he’d hired a new receptionist for the Greenlight office.

A $20,000 piece of art with Lloyd Blankfein as the subject goes on sale, online, tomorrow morning.

There’s a rumour that Chief Tech Officer Jonathan Zhukovsky is leaving Highbridge. Apparently CFO Christopher Hayward will take on his responsibilities.

Louis Simpson, the investor who picked stocks on behalf of Berkshire Hathaway for more than a decade is starting his own business.

Ken Griffin is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to get Rahm Emanuel elected as mayor of Chicago.

Ivanka Trump is pregnant. This wil be Donald Trump’s third grandchild.

