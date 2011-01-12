GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Another expert network employee has plead guilty in the FBI’s insider trading probe. His name is Bob Nguyen and the expert network for which he used to work is unamed.



Tali Farhadian, the wife of Boaz Weinstein, the guy who lost $1 billion at Deutsche Bank then left to start his own hedge fund, got a great new job just a few months after their marriage in November last year.

The woman accused of murdering her Merrill Lynch banker husband by lacing a milkshake with sedatives, and then beating his head in with a lead figurine, is back on trial in Hong Kong.

Nine Masts Investment Fund, led by the former Asia head of Deutsche Bank AG’s Saba proprietary trading desk, returned ~20% in its first eight months.

Goldman Sachs released a 63-page review of its internal practices, many to do with conflict of interest and transparency today. The mantra is now not “can we”, but “should we.”

Private equity giant, the Carlyle Group, announced 15 new managing directors today.

Berteksmann media executive Richard Sarnoff is joining K.K.R. as a senior adviser.

Lawrence M. Clark Jr., director of investments at Phil Falcone’s Harbinger Capital, resigned on Friday.

Wall Street star Michael Douglas says he’s out of the woods and cancer-free.

Bob Diamond is still undecided about whether he’ll take a bonus or not this year.

Non Wall Street Bonus

Charlie Sheen was spotted doing vodka shots in Vegas with a female companion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.