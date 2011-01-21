GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: Deskdeco

rumours are growing that Steve Eisman is about to leave FrontPoint.



Last night Obama hosted a state dinner in honour of visiting Chinese President Hu Jintao. A ton of Wall Streeters were there, including Blankfein and Dimon.

Morgan Stanley crushed its earnings estimates, pulling in revenue of $7.8 billion – $500 million ahead of predictions.

A former Goldman Sachs analyst has written a book called “Sexy Women Eat” with dieting and nutrition tips.

David Tepper will be on CNBC tomorrow – the first time since his epic bullish call last year.

Man Group has been hit by a huge $1 billion redemption by a single investor.

26-year-old private equity associate James Bailey is engaged to supermodel and Sin City/Fast and the Furious star Devon Aoki.

Jefferies alum Joseph Schenk has recruited a ton of hedge fund and banking star traders to his new hedge fund.

The CFA institute lost the exam papers of hundreds of CFA candidates in Africa.

Goldman slashed the amount of money it gives to charity by a third.

