GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Goldman earnings disappointed with $8.6 billion in revenue, behind expectations. EPS was slightly ahead of expectations.Wells Fargo’s Q4 earnings rose 21%, hitting $3.4 billion. For 2010, the bank hit profits of $12.36 billion.



Vikram Pandit promoted John Havens, head of Citi’s institutional clients group, to COO and President.

David Einhorn gave investors iPods as gifts at his annual investor dinner.

Goldman will disclose bonuses to employees tomorrow.

Jean Raby, the head of Goldman’s i-bank in France is being transferred to the Moscow office as Russia begins a new round of asset sales.

AIG picked four banks to underwrite its upcoming stock sale. Morgan Stanley, surprisingly, is out.

Danielle Chiesi, who was also accused of passing on tips and engaging in illegal insider activity in the Galleon case, plans to plead guilty.

In 2008, as the economy continued to implode in the wake of the Lehman collapse, Goldman Sachs granted almost 36 million stock options to its employees.

Page Six is asking, “Which well-known moneyman had sex with four young and attractive Asian women within five hours at his New Year’s Eve bacchanal?”

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason is helping an investment group that aims to buy $150 million worth of classic cars and make annual returns of 15%.

We received this note from somebody who worked with derivatives pioneer Edmund O’Connor, who recently passed away:

When Swiss Bank Corporation (now UBS) decided to move to Stamford, Connecticut in the early 90’s, several of the Ex-O’Connor & Associates partners were in charge of the North American operations of the bank, just not the portion that decided to move the headquarters to Stamford. When asked what address SBC wanted for their new headquarters, the powers that be decided that 677 Washington Blvd. would be just great. 677 was the clearing number of O’Connor & Associates in Chicago, which corresponded to the month and year of their founding which was June of 1977.

Non-Wall Street Bonus

Anne Hathaway is the new Catwoman in Christopher Nolan’s new Batman instalment .

