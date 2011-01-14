GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Brevan Howard had its worst year ever – up less than 1%.

The CEOs of Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and BofA visited the offices of Davis Polk & Wardwell, the law firm that’s advising AIG on the huge share sale that’s coming.

The largest property sale in Chicago since March 2007 just landed Joe Nicholas, founder of Hedge Fund Research, in a new $8.5 million property in Lincoln Park.

Gil Caffray, Tiger Capital’s former chief trader is returning to the firm as chief investment officer.

Jack DiMaio, the Fixed Income head at Morgan Stanley, is leaving.

Greg Fleming, who joined Morgan Stanley about a year ago to run the firm’s asset management business, is moving over to run Wealth Management.

Marathon Oil will spin off its downstream business, creating two independent businesses.

An agriculture company backed by George Soros, Adecoagro, filed to go public in an offering of more than $400 million.

Next Wednesday night is the annual Corporate Challenge Boxing tournament, in which bankers from Morgan Stanley, Barclays Capital and more punch each other for charity.

