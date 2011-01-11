GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: hostingprod.com

Two young prop traders are leaving Goldman’s principal strategies desk in London to launch a hedge fund. The pair have secured a $300 million investment from Scandanavian hedge fund Brummer & Partners.Lloyd Blankfein was seen walking into Jazz at Lincoln centre on Saturday, one block from his 15 Central Park West home, after arriving in a silver Mercedes on Jersey plates.



Morgan Stanley reached a deal with its prop-trading head Peter Muller; the desk will spin off into a new firm at the end of 2012.

Mark Madoff never changed his will, even after his father was charged and jailed. That left his youngest son Nicholas out of the will, and kept Bernie in.

Goldman Sachs is making sure its employees don’t get rid of any documentation that could pertain to the Facebook deal. They’re also being especially rigid in their response to inquiries about the deal.

Credit Suisse is deferring any bonuses that meet or exceed $51,845 (50,000 Swiss francs), by up to four years.

Apparently Goldman bonuses will be announced January 20.

John Paulson seized eight luxury hotels from Morgan Stanley.

The SEC charged another four people with insider trading in the Galleon case; two hedge funders, a tech exec and a marketing company worker. One of the guys is a former SAC Cap guy, of course.

Playboy is going private at a price of $6.15/share, above the $5.20 Friday closing price. Icon Acquisition Holdings, chaired by Hugh Hefner, is the acquirer.

