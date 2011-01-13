GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: AP

JP Morgan got approval to start operations in Qatar.Columbia Business School hired New York architects Diller Scofidio + Renfro to design two buildings for its $6.3 billion satellite campus. One of the buildings is going to be named after Henry Kravis.



Morgan Stanley’s asset management unit just closed a corporate mezzanine fund with almost $1 billion in capital from investors.

The founder of Canyon Partner hedge fund became an observant Jew after a down year.

AIG is selling its Taiwan life insurance business for $2.16 billion.

BarCap is slashing 200 jobs in the U.K. Both back office and front office workers will be affected.

Star quant hedge funder Jim Simons inspired a ballet.

Clarium fell 23% in 2010 making it the third straight year of losses for Peter Thiel’s hedge fund. And his fund is become much tinier than you think.

Millennium ended 2010 up more than 13%, adding almost $1 billion in assets in December.

The principal of an Upper West Side prep school was just fired because of an allegedly “inappropriate relationship” with a former student. She was on the volleyball team; he was the coach.

Prosecutors are saying alleged “milkshake murderer” Nancy Kissel tried to hide evidence in the slaying of her Merrill Lynch husband.

Henderson Global Investors is buying the Gartmore Group in an all-stock deal worth about $524 million.

Non-Wall Street Bonus

Apparently, Tracy Morgan, Donald Trump, Liam Neeson, Whoopi Goldberg, Chris Brown and Amber Rose, are set to star in a video produced by DJ Steve Porter going live tomorrow at voteknicks.com to get fans to vote for Knicks for the NBA All-Star team.

Apparently Jennifer Lopez is horrible tipper, via Gawker.

