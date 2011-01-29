GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

John Paulson personally made $5 billion in 2010.



Sandor Hau is the latest Goldman prop trader to leave the firm. He’s gone to Nomura, and he speaks Amish.

A former trader pretended to be single and living in London, when he was really married and living in Manhattan, to dodge $1 million in taxes.

Saba Capital Management, the hedge fund founded by former Deutsche Bank prop trader Boaz Weinstein, has launched its second “black swan” fund.

George Soros-backed farmland venture Adecoagro SA raised $314 million from its U.S IPO.

KKR dropped out of a bidding group for lab-equipment maker Beckman Coulter, leaving TPG and Blackstone come up with extra funding or find another investor.

FrontPoint is getting sued by investors because of the insider trading scandal involving its former healthcare portfolio manager Chip Skowron.

The reason that Goldman Sachs was voted the best bank to work for had less to do with money, than with the familial culture of the firm.

BankUnited’s IPO “received a warm reception” with shares rising about 5% $28.25 in the morning.

Will Mark Zuckerberg be on SNL this weekend? Jesse Eisenberg is hosting and apparently SNL is trying to get the Facebook CEO on board, who is apparently “interested.”

