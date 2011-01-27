GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Barclays is cutting 1,000 jobs in the UK.



Two former veteran Merrill prop traders have been tapped to join London-based hedge fund Brevan Capital Management.

Ex-traders Adam Smith and Michael Cardillo pleaded guilty to insider trading in the Galleon case.

A South Korean trader was just shot dead by a man whose commodities he traded.

Morgan Stanley’s has appointed two new co-heads to run it’s energy M&A unit. David Kotler comes from Lazard and Michael O’Dwyer is an internal promotion.

Phil Falcone’s Harbinger got the go-ahead to press forward with their national broadband wireless network after the FCC granted it an important federal waiver.

BofA’s Countrywide unit has been hit with lawsuit accusing it of misrepresenting the quality of securities it was selling in the lead up to the financial crisis.

This Morgan Stanley manager is really pissed off about something.

FYI: Actress Michelle Williams won a futures trading competition when she was 17.

A former VP at BarCap was killed in the Moscow airport bombing. Kirill Budrashov lived in London with his partner and their baby.

Venture Capitalist Adam Dell (brother of billionaire Dell founder, Michael) filed suit against Padma Lakshmi for custody of their 11-month-old baby.

Police are trying to work out why a man was found tied up in the trunk of a BMW in Manhattan this morning.

