GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Matthew Mellon and Nicole Hanley.

Photo: NYSD

Banking heir Matthew Mellon and his designer wife Nicole Hanley had a baby boy. They called him William Force Hanley Mellon, and Diane von Furstenberg’s son is his godfather.Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is flying the Black Eyed Peas to his $90 million, 70-acre St. Barth’s estate to perform at his NYE party.



Citi is looking into “suspicious transactions” by one if its workers in India. About 30-40 high-net-worth clients could have had their accounts jeopardized.

2010’s M&A king is yet to be decided. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are still duking it out for top spot.

A Chicago BofA branch was robbed this morning by a man who said he had a bomb.

A new novel called “Short” tells the story of energy traders who like booze, strip-clubs and back-stabbing in Boston, via Dealbreaker.

Banks, hedge funds and private equity firms are all backing away from using expert networks in the wake of the FBI insider trading probe.

A chair lift derailed at Maine’s tallest ski mountain, Sugarloaf resort, causing skiers to fall as far as 30 feet to the slope below. Several people were injured.

