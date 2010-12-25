GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Merry Christmas everyone!



Goldman Sachs Bonuses

Goldman Sachs said it may grant bonuses that depend on future earnings, in addition to stock performance.

Awards would go to “key employees” and be tied measures such as revenue, net income and return on equity and could consist of cash, securities or other equity-linked components.

The so-called “brake provision” would align incentive compensation with long-term performance.

Insider Trading

Court documents unsealed Thursday reveal that, as reported on Monday, investment consultant Karl Motey is the government’s key cooperating witness in the insider trading probe.

He admitted to obtaining and selling confidential information Marvell Technology Group and United Microelectronics.

After receiving the information, Motey then supplied those tips to hedge-fund clients who paid him through various brokerage firms, and traded on the information.

Fire-sale

Credit Suisse is selling a $2.8 billion portfolio of soured commercial-property loans to private equity giant Apollo Management for $1.2 billion. It’s one of the biggest bank sales of distressed real-estate loans since the financial crisis began.

Properties backed by the loans include hotels in Denmark, Sweden and France and apartment buildings in Germany. Credit Suisse will provide debt financing for the deal, and is also taking an equity stake.

