GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

rumours have been swirling that JP Morgan is the owner of 90% of the copper on the LME. But CNBC has been told that the single trader that’s holding all that metal, is not Dimon’s bank.BofA’s Brian Moynihan is not make a secret of the fact that his BostonFleet alum are being promoted left, right and centre.



Blackstone’s Steve Schwarzman is not happy that someone crashed his firm’s party at the Met, and then wrote about it. The IT and HR departments are trying to find the reporter’s inside man. Or woman.

BofA, Deutsche Bank and UBS had assets seized by Italian police after they were accused of defrauding five Italian municipalities.

Derwent Capital Markets is launching a hedge fund that will use Twitter to track and predict stock market movements.

A London banker used her kid’s Wii to reverse the symptoms of her Parkinsons Disease.

Passengers were surprised to see mogul Donald Trump on a commercial JetBlue flight on Monday, considering the man owns several private jets.

With the end of the year near, rankings of which firms reigned supreme in dealmaking, are out this week. Depending on how you look at it, Goldman or JP Morgan are the i-bank kingpins.

Non-Wall Street Bonuses

Two people broke into 50 Cent’s 52-room Connecticut mansion and stayed there for a while. Police found one of the men drinking wine inside a closet.

Katy Perry isn’t going to do the whole present-giving thing this year. Her and hubby Russell Brand are going “to do an experience instead.”

