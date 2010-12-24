GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

BofA is on a defensive rampage and is buying up a host of domain names including brianmoynihansucks.com and salliekrawchecksucks.com. But the one it wants most, is already taken.



Fitch downgraded Hungary to BBB-. Portgual was also downgraded.

Hilton hotels has been banned for two years from creating a luxury hotel chain after rival Starwood accused it of stealing secret docs about a new boutique chain they had been developing.

A small Dallas hedge fund is suing three Chicago-based traders, including Citadel, for losses incurred during the “flash crash.”

The Columbia Journalism Review has just appointed a former hedge funder and Morgan Stanley analyst as its chairman.

The last two weeks has seen bond investors flee mutual funds in droves. They’ve withdrawn over $6 billion.

Morgan Stanley overtook JPMorgan as the top equity sales banker for this year.

HSBC appointed a new global head of commercial banking.

Santander UK sent 35,000 bank statements – with account details and names – to the wrong customers because of a printing “glitch.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.