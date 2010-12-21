GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz In 60 Seconds

BofA cut off payments to Wikileaks on the weekend.



UBS bankers are extremely hopeful about year-end bonus numbers.

New Yorkers are shocked by the suicide of young Citi analyst, Jessica Fashano.

Bankers in London are threatening to move overseas because of bonus restrictions.

Goldman Sachs is being picketed by hard-core animal activists, and one of it’s execs is pretty much being tormented outside his Washington home.

New York prosecutors are poised to file civil fraud charges against accounting giant Ernst and Young. They say the firm stood by while Lehman Brothers misled investors about its financial health and did nothing.

JPMorgan’s corporate bank hired a senior banker from RBS as its new Asia chief. Muhammad Aurangzeb, was head of global banking and markets for RBS in Southeast Asia as well as country executive for Singapore.

Todd Newman is reportedly the employee at Diamondback hedge fund that’s the target of the FBI’s probe into the firm. He’s a tech portfolio manager.

JP Morgan is moving into 25 Bank Street, London. Its the former fortress of Lehman Brothers European arm.

Tech analyst Karl Motey has reportedly made at least 60 calls for the government in their insider trading investigation, and is the FBI’s star cooperating witness.

Non-Wall Street Bonus

