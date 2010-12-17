GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz In 60 Seconds

HUGE day in insider-trading gate. Four men were arrested, all of whom worked for at one time or another, expert network Primary Global Research.



The hedge fund that definitely did not come out on top today is David Ganek’s Level Global: one of the consultants previously worked with the hedge fund; there could be an internal mole; there have been massive redemption requests.

Steve Schwarzman thinks the tax deal will add between 0.5%-1% to the American economy.

Dick Bove thinks BofA shares could surge to $32.

Lloyd Blankfein was overheard boasting about the price of some art in Goldman Sachs’ headquarters to a well known hedge funder.

Bankers and bank clients are fleeing RBS as the bank grinds lending to a halt.

Morgan Sze, global head of Goldman Sachs principal strategies prop trading desk, is launching a ~$1 global hedge fund based in Hong Kong. Azentus Capital Management will be 75% invested in Asia and is scheduled to start trading at the end of March.

A hotel in Abu Dhabi has a jewel-encrusted Christmas tree worth more than $11m, via Dealbreaker.

Non-Wall Street Bonus

Mariah Carey is having twins!

