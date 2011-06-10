GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

AP



BanksGoldman Sachs was fined $10 million and agreed to halt internal meetings known as “huddles.” It seems that some clients were invited to meetings that others weren’t, so the excluded clients were concerned that they were getting better stock tips.

And in other Goldman news, the SEC is looking at whether the bank violated anti-bribery laws when it paid a $50 million fee to Libya as part of its well-known (by now) dealings with the Libyan sovereign wealth fund.

Citi has to send out “tens of thousands” of replacement credit cards to customers who’s accounts were “breached” — aka hacked.

More layoffs at BarCap today.

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Bank of America have been banned from receiving payments from the Obama administration tied to the big federal foreclosure prevention program, until they make “substantial improvements” to their performance in the initiative.

Hedge Funds

Steve Eisman is leaving FrontPoint at the end of the month and starting his own hedge fund.

Phil Falcone’s Harbinger has had $1 billion in redemption requests.

A girl who says she was sexually assaulted by former hedge funder Jeffrey Epstein, told lawyers that Prince Andrew would be able to offer insight into the “a lot of the truth” about Epstein’s criminal activities.

DSK’s lawyers asked for a laundry list of items belonging to their client, including: Books, papers, documents, photographs, tapes, electronic recordings, clothing, luggage, fingerprints, blood samples, fingernail scrapings, other tangible objects — all of which are now in the hands of the Manhattan D.A. — or “copies thereof.”

And they’ve made special requests to ensure that any information on DSK’s mobile devices stays confidential.

Other bankery buzz

Hillary Clinton may be seeking the World Bank presidency.

Here’s how New York partying has changed since the financial crisis, according to one investment banker.

Hedge funder Marc Mezvinsky and wife Chelsea Clinton were at Craft in Gramercy last night for dinner with Bill Clinton, Keith Richards and Steve Bing. It was a fundraiser for Clinton’s foundation.

Non-Wall Street Bonus

56% of registered voters in Anthony Weiner’s district want him to stay in the job, despite Weiner-Gate.P

Prince William and now-Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, attended their first official function as a royal couple at the 10th annual Absolute Return for Kids (ARK) gala dinner in London. Financier Arki Busson was there, who founded the charity.

