GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Morgan Stanley may turn its remaining prop-trading group into an electronic client-trading unit.



Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have confirmed negotiations for a merger and described them as being in an advanced stage.

Diamondback investors have until February 15 to request a redemption from the FBI-raided fund. So far there have been $354 million worth of withdrawal requests.

Third Point chief Dan Loeb says he’s not writing investor letters anymore.

Joseph Stiglitz said another 2 million foreclosures are expected in the U.S. this year.

JP Morgan says Madoff trustee Irving Picard is exceeding his power by suing the bank in bankruptcy court, where a judge rather than a jury would decide the case: “In substance, the trustee is trying to pursue an enormous back-door class action.”

Mark Sanchez hooked up with a 17-year old called Eliza Kruger and the story is all over the news. Her father is a well-known Connecticut hedge funder called Konrad “Chip” Kruger.

There’s rumour circulating that Paul Tudor Jones just called the top.

Goldman Sachs CFO David Viniar is in Miami for a Credit Suisse conference. Today he talked about the bank purchasing too many illiquid assets before the financial crisis, and why he’s not scared of the Volcker Rule.

Former SAC Capital employee and alleged inside trader, Donald Longueuil, is engaged to another Wall Streeter — she used to work for UBS — and they’re supposed to have their wedding in 17 days.

Michael Douglas is shocked anyone went into investment banking because of the character he made famous, Gordon Gekko.

The MTA is hosting a Craigslist-style “Missed Connection” party on Valentine’s Day.

Non-Wall Street Bonus

There’s some newly single ladies on the market: Sienna Miller, Ashlee Simpson and maybe Amanda Seyfried.

