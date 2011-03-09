GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: CNBC

The much-awaited criminal trial of Raj Rajaratnam began today with jury selection. One of the most interesting parts of the day — the people who wouldn’t admit why they were there.After massive withdrawals from his activist fund Icahn Enterprises, Carl Icahn is returning the remaining $1.8 billion to investors.



Ralph Rosenberg, ex-Goldman Sachs and Eton Park partner has just been made the chief of global real-estate investing at KKR.

FBI-raided hedge fund Loch Capital has liquidated. That means Diamondback is the only raided hedge fund not to have folded, but are they getting nervous?

Morgan Stanley is considering dropping the Smith Barney name from its roughly 18,000-strong brokerage coterie.

Edward Gurary, a client of Credit Suisse plead guilty to evading U.S. taxes. He was originally charged with hiding assets at accounts at UBS, but he now also admits he hid assets at Credit Suisse.

Lloyd Blankfein was surrounded by a sea of women today. He made an appearance at an event for 10,000 Women, a Goldman Sachs project provide 10,000 women with a business and management education.

Bridgewater’s parking lot was literally under water today.

Maria Bartiromo was among a group of women who got a lesson in correcting their “BlackBerry posture” at an 18th Street loft the other day. The ladies were taught to sit up straight to correct the hunching over that comes from constantly looking down at one’s handheld device.

