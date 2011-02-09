GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz In 60 Seconds

Photo: By ║Dd║ on flickr

It was a huge day in hedge fund insider trading charges. Feds announced fraud and securities charges against two men (who have already pleaded guilty) and charged two others with fraud and obstruction of justice.SAC Capital said it is “outraged” by the involvement of two of its former employees in an insider trading scheme.



Diamondback hedge fund, which was raided by the FBI last year in connection to the insider trading probe, has seen $534 million in redemptions — about 9.4% of AUM.

Howard Atkins, Wells Fargo’s CFO and senior executive vice president, abruptly retired on Tuesday, citing personal reasons.

Delays in the announcement of bonuses at UBS were not due to executive unhappiness about the size of the bonus pool as rumoured. The bank’s CEO said it was related to the completion of performance reviews and the need for a “high quality payment process.”

A man claiming to be a “former Goldman Sachs trader,” pitched his alleged ponzi scheme to an undercover Federal agent at Hooters last year.

A former Goldman Sachs trader, 33-year old Yukihiro Sugihara, just led his Tokyo-based hedge fund Hayate Investment Co. to a nice 27% return.

A former Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley banker has been tapped to run the kitchen for the Dining Room, a restaurant at Hugh Hefner’s new Playboy Club in London.

John Cholish, an energy broker for Intercontinental Exchange and former Merrill Lynch trader, is also a pro-martial arts fighter by night. He has a huge fight this wekend.

An unnamed oil tycoon paid $30,000 to buy a table next to Playboy hotties Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt, who were hosting a party in Dallas over the Super Bowl weekend.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.