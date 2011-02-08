GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: ninemsn

Hedge fund king Bill Ackman says the reason he’s a great conversationalist is because he used to go on so many blind dates.Deutsche Bank CEO Josef Ackermann either made a sexist faux-pas or a bad joke when he was talking about female quotas in the boardroom, at the bank’s annual conference.



Goldman Sachs chief Lloyd Blankfein snubbed Charlie Gasparino at a superbowl party on the weekend.

Phil Falcone’s Harbinger will sell its remaining 14% stake in satellite operator Inmarsat.

Dr. Oz was on CNBC today and he measured Maria Bartiromo’s waist. And then read out the measurement on air.

The CEO of CCME posted an overly defensive, weird 7-page response to the people “short-selling” his company on the company’s website this morning.

The Russian banker and politician who was the alleged reason for the police raid of Deutsche Bank’s Moscow office, may seek asylum in the U.S. He fled here last September.

Two JP Morgan execs were killed in a plane crash in Iraq over the weekend.

Apparently someone on the Barclays equity floor is stealing the muffin tops off muffins at trader cafe, a la Seinfeld.

A millionaire steel mogul allegedly refuses to pay child support. He lives in a castle; his ex-lover and child are about to be evicted from their Brooklyn apartment.

The heir to a Swedish beer fortune tragically died the weekend before last, on the Upper East Side.

The NYSE used to be much more relaxed 20 years ago.

