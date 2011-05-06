GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Banks



Glencore is an example of why Goldman Sachs is (and should be) worried about the impact of Volcker.

Macquarie hired Ken Savio as the New York- based head of its U.S. equity trading, derivatives and research operations.

Everyone is slamming Jamie Dimon for this quote about foreclosures.

Goldman Sachs has lost its 4th top energy banker in a matter of months.

Hedge Funds

Citadel’s Ken Griffin says there’s one measure in Dodd-Frank that really freaks him out: “orderly liquidation.”

After today’s oil and Dow crashes, one PM said: “It’s game over for many.”

After yesterday’s reported gold sell-off by Soros, traders are taking his line or Paulson’s.

Steve Cohen’s landscape painting by Maurice de Vlaminck “fetched a record $22.5 million” at the auction of Impressionist and modern art at Christie’s International.

RenTec’s Renaissance Institutional Futures Fund returns: April 2011 the fund is up 3.4%. YTD: 3.0%

Greenlight Capital Qualified returns: April 2011, the fund is up 0.9%. YTD: (2.0)%

Citadel’s fladgship funds rose 0.44% in April. The two funds are up 8.4% through the first four months of the year.

Buzz

The buzz over Glencore’s billionaires — now confirmed to be six — cotinues.

We’re wondering who is going to replace Erin Burnett… No word yet from CNBC, but our readers like Amanda Drury.

Gary Cohn, Larry Fink and Stanley Druckenmiller all attended the Langone Medical benefit ball last night.

John Paulson makes in 2 minutes what navy SEALs make in a year.

Nick Manes on Ayn Rand: “Breaking: Rich banker wants Ayn Rand to be required reading at “anti-capitalist universities”

Quote of the Day

“Working in investment banking in Brazil is like running a marathon. But at sprinting speed.”

