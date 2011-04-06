GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz In 60 Seconds

Photo: businessweek

Analyst John Kinnucan has been trying to get Citadel to pay him $50,000 the fund owed him for months. Fed up, last week he sent an email to Ken Griffin himself.After a 10-year hiatus, Julian Robertson is reopening Tiger Management to outside investors.



Jefferies has tapped Danford Peterson as a managing director in municipal securities trading. He was previously with PIMCO and Goldman Sachs.

Pershing Square was up 1% in March.

Did past lawsuits forewarn Warren Buffett of the Sokol-Lubrizol fiasco?

A SWAT team evicted a grandmother from her home in New York last week, and also arrested six foreclosure activists at the same time, after Bank of America refused to take her payments.

The prosecution is set to wrap up their case as early as tomorrow in the insider trading trial of Raj Rajaratnam.

Here’s why rich kids get jobs at money management firms so easily.

A headhunter will face court after he was accused of harrassing the wife of a hedge fund mogul based in New York.

When John Haase quit Goldman Sachs, he wanted to do it better than anyone who had quit before, so he did it slowly.

Which hedge fund wife’s look did you prefer last night — Lisa Falcone or Kelly Gerstenhaber?

