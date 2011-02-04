GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: stylegirljessjames

A congressional subcommittee that’s investigating the implosion of the $3 trillion muni bond market wants Meredith Whitney to testify at a hearing.Today the SEC announced that it charged 6 Primary Global consultants with insider trading.



A high-level JPMorgan risk officer was warned that Bernie Madoff had “a well-known cloud” over his head and was suspected of running a Ponzi scheme nearly 18 months before he was charged.

Deutsche Bank i-bankers earned more than any other bankers on Wall Street last year. They earned $500,000 each on average.

Jon Corzine’s MF Global hired a new head trader, chief risk officer and head of Asia Pacific. It also plans to expand into asset management, maybe through an acquisition.

Morgan Stanley is trying to have a case against them dismissed in New York; they want the trial, if anywhere, to be in Singapore.

Embarrassingly, the SEC’s books accounting records are a mess.

New research from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Heath Services Administration shows that one of your colleagues is probably high on cocaine right now.

Non-Wall Street Bonus

Mick Jagger will perform at the Grammy’s for the first time ever this year. It’s part of tribute to soul great Solomon Burke, who died last year.

