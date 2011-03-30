GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Apparently there’s one major difference between Gary Cohn and Lloyd Blankfein when they’re on the Goldman trading floor.



Adam Smith began testifying in the Galleon trial today. He says Raj encouraged his traders to get inside information, and used expert networks.

Man Group has lost $2 billion in the wake of the Japan crisis.

Nomuras’ chief of investment banking in the Americas is leaving the firm.

Ken Costa, a senior Lazard banker based in London, has quit and is leaving at the end of the week.

Since the beginning of the year, Goldman Sachs partners sold $108 million in shares. Gregg Felton in the asset management unit, sold the most — $8 million.

Tomorrow Elizabeth Warren will speak at a summit at the U.S Chamber of Commerce, where Jamie Dimon is the keynote speaker. They’ve been sparring in the media for months.

SAC Capital reported a 4.8% stake in AK Steel Holding Corp. The hedge fund is now the third largest holder in the company.

Apollo Global Management priced its IPO at $19 a share, raising $408.5 million.

The SEC has charged a chemist for the FDA with insider trading; they allege Cheng Yi Liang knew about upcoming drug decisions and traded ahead of them.

Non-Wall Street Bonus

Charlie Sheen can’t get a hotel room in New York.

Naomi Campbell and her Russian billionaire boyfriend had to leave their security crew outside a Miami club on the weekend. “They didn’t want to come in without security, but the fire marshal had the party at capacity.”

