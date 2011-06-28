GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Goldman Sachs is increasing its Brazil workforce by about 20 per cent this year.



Jefferies hired Brian Chadwick as a managing director for U.S. rates sales. Chadwick, who will be based in Chicago, previously held a similar position at Goldman Sachs.

“We run out of borrowing capacity August 2, and nobody in Congress likes to say that they voted to raise the debt ceiling. So to raise the debt limit, to get the vote for that, people want to say that they voted for something that restores some responsibility to the fiscal position – a totally reasonable thing. So we’re trying to negotiate that” — Tim Geithner at Dartmouth last week.

Here’s an approximate timeline of DSK’s movements on the day he was arrested.

The HSBC banker thrown into jail in Dubai for a month was handed his sentence last week. He got a 2-month sentence (one month for each relationship).

John Mack says he’s likely to leave Morgan Stanley by the end of the year.

David Solomon, the head of Goldman Sachs’s investment bank, is considered by many insiders to be the front-runner to succeed Lloyd Blankfein.

A controversial trader bought Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” jacket for $1.8 million.

The former secretary general for the UN, Kofi Annan, recently commented on hedge funds’ buying a disturbing amount of land in Africa.

Goldman Sachs is not happy about having invested in Trafalgar Asset Managers only to have one of its star portfolio managers leave for another firm. Lee Robinson is quitting Trafalgar to launch his own fund.

Gene “Tiger” Sykes of Goldman Sachs just paid $40 million for La Belle Vie. Sykes, who has been called the most influential M&A banker working today, apparently paid for the place in cash. The home used to belong to the founder of Cantor Fitzgerald.

The half-brother of the maid at the centre of the DSK case told a French tabloid that his half-sister, the maid, is “over.” The half-brother believes that the incident with DSK (he didn’t make it clear whether he blamed Dominique Strauss-Khan or his half-sister) has brought shame to the family.

Goldman Sachs is going to fire employees in the U.S. and some other countries so that it can hire 1,000 in Singapore.

Non-Wall Street Bonus

In honour of Wimbledon, which is hurtling towards its finish, here are The Most Controversial Women’s Outfits In Wimbledon History >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.