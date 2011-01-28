GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: Wikipedia

The FCIC report detailing what caused the financial crisis was released today.Michael Evans is Goldman’s new head of EMEA. David Ryan and Yusuf Alireza were promoted to be co-presidents of Asia, excluding Japan.



Allen Stanford has been ruled incompetent to stand trial will undergo treatment, possibly at the jail in which Madoff is located.

Fabrice Tourre has asked a judge to halt pretrial interviews because he can’t “effectively participate” in the depositions until he gets documents from a German bank that’s an alleged victim of the Abacus fail.

The FCIC report reveals Goldman kept some of the AIG bailout money for the bank’s own account, rather than dispersing all of it to clients and institutions as it claimed to.

Morgan Stanley named new managing directors today, via Dealbreaker.

Bonuses in Credit Suisse’s equity research department were between 0 and $5,000.

The snow kept a lot of people away from JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank today.

In the lawsuit filed against Padma Lakshmi, over custody of her daughter with Columbia B-School Prof and VC Adam Dell, it alleges she had hoped that her longtime partner, Teddy Forstmann, was the dad.

Demi Moore’s new film, “Margin Call”, premiered at Sundance. In it she’s plays a chief risk officer.

A man with a knief went berserk at a luxury Upper West Side high-rise owned by Donald Trump today.

