GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

JP Morgan’s i-bank head Jes Staley credits the AT&T deal to two bankers: Kurt Simon and Andy O’Brien.Steve Cohen has decided to sell his famous Andy Warhol portrait of the late screen siren Liz Taylor for $20 million.



Citadel is selling its hedge fund administration business, Omnium.

Cantor Fitzgerald has increased its equity trading staff headcount by 20% in the last year and could add 100 more.

Dick Parsons explains how he persuaded Carl Icahn to back away from a hostile takeover back in the day.

M&A activity hit hits highest volume since 2008, but Goldman Sachs didn’t benefit at all: it just posted its worst quarterly M&A result in 20 years.

Rajiv Goel testified that Galleon chief Raj Rajaratnam once yelled at him for not having inside information on Intel sooner.

30 Rock made fun of John Paulson’s lavish 2008 Paulson and Co. dinner in its episode last night.

Chinese authorities recently detained an oil trader from the $60 billion commodities firm Glencore, Li Buhua, for bringing in a 100,000-tonne load of “power kerosene.”

Morgan Stanley’s CEO James Gorman landed in Japan to visit the firm’s offices there in the wake of the earthquake.

Barclays is being investigated by US and UK authorities over potential violations of Chinese wall rules.

Non-Wall Street Bonus

Giants quarterback Eli Manning and wife Abby just had their first baby. It’s a girl and they named her Ava Frances.

