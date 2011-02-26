GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Goldman Sachs cheif Lloyd Blankfein and SAC chief Steve Cohen both went to the Lady Gaga concert.



Robert Benmosche, the head of AIG was neutral on the company’s first earnings call in 2 years: “I thought it was O.K., didn’t think it was great, didn’t think it was poor.”

The trader-to-hedge fund exodus continues this week with Colin Teichholtz, who has just joined Pine River Capital. He was at Morgan Stanley.

Veteran Goldman Sachs executive Richard Ruzika, chief of the bank’s prop trading unit Global Special Situations, is retiring after almost 30 years with the firm.

In terms of Wall Street hires, JPMorgan, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs added the most workers to their banks this year.

One of Warren Buffett’s superstar execs and his reinsurance guru, Ajit Jain, has just shelled out $14.65 million for an amazing new pad at One Beacon Court in midtown Manhattan — aka The Bloomberg Tower.

The murder re-trial of Nancy Kissel, who’s accused of killing her Merrill Lynch husband by drugging him with a laced milkshake and then bashing him to death, has had to be put on hold because she began screaming “I can see him” in the middle of the courtroom.

Michael Lallana ejaculated into his female co-workers drink bottle and was found guilty of assault and battery. The jury found that he did what he did “for sexual gratification.”

Here’s why hedge fund manager’s hate it when their investor letters end up online.

The Oscars, hosted by Anne Hathaway and James Franco airs on Sunday night. Inside Job, which details the lead up to the financial crisis, is nominated for best documentary.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.