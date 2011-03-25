GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Wynn and Hissom.

Photo: AP

The Deutsche Banker who was fired after he was caught taunting health care protestors with a 10 pound note, is now taking donations through Pay Pal until he can find a new job.UBS is experimenting with a new type of “deskless” work-space.



Here’s one reason we should have known that Lloyd Blankfein would become a very high-flying banker.

In the Raj trial today, jurors heard the Rajaratnam brothers discuss trading Clearwire before news of a deal went public, and Rajiv Goel was in the witness stand again (he talked of his friendship with the Galleon chief) after being pushed aside for Lloyd Blankfein yesterday.

Jamie Dimon received a rock-star welcome in Tokyo.

Credit Suisse slashed total compensation for CEO Brady Dougan by 34% after profits slumped in 2010.

Alleged ponzi schemer Allen Stanford dropped a lawsuit that accused attorneys with the U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission of “abusive” law enforcement.

An apartment in the Plaza Hotel just sold for $48 million, which is the highest price ever paid for a single condo in New York.

Billionaire and casino mogul Steve Wynn will marry his English fiancée, Andrea Hissom, on April 30 in Vegas. Apparently Steve Schwarzman and Leon Black will be there.

