GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Someone tells us that a lot of people are decamping from Deutsche Bank after they heard bonus news. Perhaps that’s why their head of CDS trading and e-trading, Sean George, is going to Jeffries.Hedge funds increased their net leverage in January to the highest level since October 2007.



Two of UBS’ top equities traders in Australia got into a brawl on the trading floor and have now been suspended, perhaps permanently. Apparently it was over “the handling of a line of stock during the trading session.”

AIG reported an $2.2 billion adjusted loss for Q4.

A German investment banker called Steffen Korbach just escaped from the most expensive car crash in history; at the time he drove into an Italian highway barrier, he was at the wheel of a $2.2 million Pagani Zonda F Clubsport.

It’s almost scary how blasé Brian Clarkson, the former president of Moody’s, is on the part that ratings agencies played in the market crash of 2008. His testimony to the FCIC was recently released.

The Obama administration wants to push through a massive settlement over mortgage-servicing breakdowns that could force the nation’s biggest lenders to shell out more than $20 billion in fines.

Private equity firm Silver Lake has formed a new fund to invest in clean energy businesses; Soros Fund Management is an investor.

We scanned New York’s Department of Health and Sanitation records, and found some unpleasant details about Wall Street cafeterias.

Non-Wall Street Bonus

Jennifer Lopez had a complete breakdown on American Idol last night. Check it out here >

