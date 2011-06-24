GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

President Obama’s Wall Street offensive continues tonight, with a $35,800 per guest dinner at Upper East Side restaurant Daniel.



Self-described “bad boy” and former fund manager Ross Mandell is on trial for a “decade-long scheme to pump unwitting investors for money to fund pipe-dream companies,” and he was reprimanded for smirking in court yesterday.

Bank of America is set to foreclose on real estate mogul Kent Swig and his wife because they haven’t made any loan payments on their Upper East Side apartment for almost 2 years. The apartment is in the same Park Avenue co-op where Steve Schwarzman, David Ganek and Izzy Englander live.

The New Yorker has new details on how Raj Rajaratnam was ensnared by the feds.

JP Morgan is fighting 10,000 lawsuits.

Shervin Pishevar, the managing partner at Menlo Ventures and former chairman of Social Gaming Network, gave a truly inspiring speech at Silicon Prairie News’ Big Omaha conference recently, including an anecdote about how Pishevar got Jamie Dimon and Adam Dell to invest in his company — at age 22!

Phil Falcone is renting Stone Meadow Farm in East Hampton for the summer for $700,000. It’s the same house that Mariah Carey rented back in the summer of 2008.

The World Series of Poker is on right now. Here are the best 20 players on Wall Street — they’re amazing.

Nomura is “installing two beehives on the roof of its European headquarters in London.”

Jon Stewart blames Goldman for the Greek crisis.

UBS is slashing 500 IT jobs globally.

A week or so ago, Paulson’s fund was down 13% in June. Today’s news that he’s down 15% means his YTD losses went from -19.65% to -20.9%.

Non-Wall Street Bonus

Jennifer Aniston is officially off the market and showing it off downtown.

