GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Goldman Sachs chief Lloyd Blankfein testified in the Raj Rajaratnam trial today.The Fed recently rejected Bank of America’s plan to repay shareholders dividends.



Jamie Dimon arrived in Japan today to speak with clients and employees in the wake of the earthquake disaster.

Elizabeth Taylor, screen icon, died today aged 79.

Check out this amazing interview with hedge fund titan Steve Cohen from back in 2001.

