GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz In 60 Seconds

Former Intel exec Rajiv Goel took the stand for the first time today in the Raj Rajaratnam trial. Goel told jurors about loans he received from Raj, as well as a $500,000 gift.



In a landmark ruling, Deutsche Bank lost a case over interest-rate swaps in Germany’s highest court.

Warren Buffett said that if Ajit Jain wanted to become CEO of Berkshire, he could in a heartbeat: “the board of directors would probably put him in there in a minute.”

Hedge fund Och-Ziff is being sued by a jilted former employee who joined the hedge fund from Morgan Stanley in 2008.

James Gorman was spotted in the reception of BP headquarters in London today.

Man Group sold its stake in rival BlueCrest for $633 million, earning the firm a $250 million profit.

HSBC will ask investors this week to back a plan to pay CEO, Stuart Gulliver $22 million.

Debate over who will succeed Lloyd Blankfein continued today when Charlie Gasparino reported that Vice-Chairmen Michael Sherwood and Michael Evans are front runners.

The longtime stalker of Ivanka Trump has been extradited from California to New York for his arraignment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.