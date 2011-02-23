GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

The FDIC has sent letters to former execs of collapsed bank, Washington Mutual, warning them of possible legal action. rumoured damages in a potential lawsuit could reach $1 billion.



Morgan Stanley has won its bid to have an Irish stockbroker be its co-defendant in a case brought by a group of investors, including hundreds of nuns.

Is Dick Fuld back in the deal-making scene? He was recently in a meeting with execs that involved a private equity transaction.

Former Goldman star Richard Ong, one of the founders of China-focused private equity giant Hopu Investment Management, is leaving the firm launch his own $2 billion fund.

A senior executive for Credit Suisse Private Advisors was arrested in connection to a long-running inquiry into suspected tax evasion by American clients; his name is Christos Bagios.

In the wake of the probe into insider trading at hedge funds, in which feds have been able to level charges via evidence garnered from wire taps and covert recordings, hedge fund managers are having their offices and homes swept for listening devices.

JP Morgan’s Giorgio Valaguzza has split with his longtime love and mother of his two children, Barbara Berlusconi — daughter of Italy’s Prime Minister Silvio.

A 12-year-old boy wrote a book about how he sees the world and the misbehaving adults in it. One item in the book talks about his dismay over hedge funders taking “advantage of people’s lack of knowledge,” using Bernie Madoff as his prime example.

rumour has it that Jennifer Aniston has a crush on a banker who lives in a pre-war duplex in the West Village. She recently toured a $15 million penthouse, and though she didn’t purchase it, she did find something else she liked.

Blind item, from the New York Post: “A big-time hedge fund guy, in a big-time suite in a big-time hotel, had hip surgery. The best exercise being walking and flexing the leg muscles, the gent is therefore wobbling around. He’s seen in and out and up and down in this high-class Manhattan hotel’s halls and stairwells. In his shorts.”

